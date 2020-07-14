Tintin and the mystery of the duelling mummies

BRUSSELS, July 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The mummified corpse of Rascar

Capac thrilled and terrified generations of young fans of the Tintin

comic book story “The Seven Crystal Balls”.

Now, Herge’s fictional Inca has sparked a row between rival Belgian

tourist attractions, each of which displays a mummy they say inspired

Tintin’s creator.

The very serious Art and History Museum is in Brussels’ Jubilee

Park, near where Herge used to live, and he was known to frequent its

collections.

The museum’s Andean mummy, squatting upright with knees bent,

appears similar to the haunting effigy in the author’s illustrated

tale of the be-quiffed reporter Tintin’s adventure.

Curators thought they had established the link beyond doubt 10

years ago, but the Pairi Daiza safari park in southern Belgium is

touting a rival mummy.

Last week, the popular zoo began marketing an exhibit of the

“authentic mummy nicknamed Rascar Capac”.

The royal museum is not taking this well, and has all but accused

the zoo park of false advertising.

“We don’t attract visitors by promising them pandas,” sniffed

museum director general Alexandra de Poorter.

The zoo has expressed regret over an “argument started by the royal

museums” but admits that “no one can say for sure which mummy inspired

Herge.”

If there is confusion, it dates back until at least 1979, when the

2,000-year-old preserved corpse now on display at the zoo appeared in

Brussels at an exhibit titled “Tintin’s museum of the imagination”.

The collection was assembled to mark the 50th anniversary of the

1929 release of the boy reporter’s first book-length adventure,

“Tintin in the Land of the Soviets”.

Author and illustrator Georges Remi — better known under his pen name

Herge — attended the show, adding some credibility to the mummy’s

significance.

But this, according to the Art and History Museum’s curator of

Latin American relics, Serge Lemaitre, was a mistake.

The mummy in question had been bought by a Belgian collector in the

1960s, long after Herge published the “Seven Crystal Balls” book in

1948.

– French connection? –

“And in the first frames serialised in 1941 in the newspaper Le

Soir, Rascar Capac was hairless and had very bent knees, just like our

mummy,” Lemaitre says.

Herge lived near the Jubilee Park — still a popular spot in

Brussels’ European quarter — and knew the museum and its curator Jean

Capart well.

Capart even seems to have been fictionalised as Professeur

Bergamotte — or Professor Hercules Tarragon in the English-language

version of “The Seven Crystal Balls”.

Not only that, but items drawn from other pieces in the museum’s

ethnographic collections have appeared in the Tintin tales, notably a

Peruvian figurine that inspired its eponymous twin in “The Broken

Ear”.

The museum is thus confident in its claim, but — as is often the

case in a Tintin mystery — the plot may have a further twist,

according to independent expert Philippe Goddin.

“We should stop arguing. Herge looked at lots of Inca mummies, but

his first sketches of Rascar Capac are essentially based on a drawing

in the Larousse dictionary,” he said.

This is an explanation that will not suit anyone in Belgium, where

tourist attractions have seized upon any Tintin link to exploit as a

key draw.

The drawing in the Larousse was based on a mummy brought back from

Peru by the 19th-century French explorer Charles Wiener and is today

in the Quai Branly Museum … in Paris.