Quader for increasing COVID-19 samples test

DHAKA, July 14, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the authorities concerned to further increase the number of coronavirus samples test.

“We have observed that the number of COVID-19 sample test dwindled in the last couple of days. But the rate of virus infection is higher considering the tested samples,” he told a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said one-fourth of the tested COVID-19 samples are now being found positive, which may contribute to the rapid spread of the virus.

“That’s why I request the authorities concerned to extend the sample testing further. I expect that the Health Department would take effective initiatives to supply necessary materials, according to the capabilities of the testing labs, for the coronavirus sample test,” he added.

Reiterating that no irregularity would be tolerated in the COVID-19 samples test, the road transport and bridges minister said issuing fake certificates of coronavirus samples test has raised concerns and put the country’s image abroad at risk.

“Such misdeeds are punishable. We call upon the authorities concerned to increase surveillance so that no other organisation can indulge in such offenses in the future,” he added.

Quader stressed the need for ensuring coordination in providing treatment for COVID-19 patients and other patients, and containing coronavirus transmission.

About the ongoing flood situation, he said flood has already hit the country’s 15 districts and many other districts are going to be affected.

Urging AL men to stand by the flood victims, the AL general secretary said as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League has traditionally been providing support to the helpless people during disasters.

Homesteads, properties and crops of people are being damaged in different districts due to flood, Quader said, adding, “The government has already evacuated the stranded flood victims and sent them to shelter centres. About 1,000 shelter centres also remain prepared to this end.”

About cattle markets to be set up ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, he warned that if health guidelines are not followed at those markets, the virus situation may worsen in the country.

Quader asked the cattle market authorities, local government agencies, local administration, police and others concerned to show strictness in enforcing health guidelines at these cattle markets.