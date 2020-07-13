Action to be taken against river encroachers: Khaled Mahmud

DHAKA, July 13, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud

Chowdhury today said none will be spared if anybody re-occupies the lands recovered from the encroachers.

“The government will take tougher action against those, who will dare to grab river lands,” he said while visiting the “Evicted Buriganga and Turag River

Banks Protection Projects” and attending the inauguration programme of tree

plantation at Birulia as the chief guest, said a press release.

Khaled said the government has taken necessary initiative to recover the occupied lands of rivers to restore normal flow of water, which eventually helped to maintain the ecological balance in the environment

He also lauded the role of the media to free the river banks from the

encroachers. “We have been able to recover 90 percent river lands from the encroachers. As part of protecting land grabbing, the government has built walkways and brick-walls on the river banks,” he said.

Additional Shipping Secretary Anal Chandra Das, BIWTA Chairman

Commodore Golam Sadek, and Project Director Nurul Haque were present

on the occasion, among others.