Four held with 36-kg ganja in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 13, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 in two separate drives seized 36 kg of smuggled ganja and arrested four presumed drug traders from Rangpur metropolis and Kawnia upazila of Rangpur in the early hours of today.

“Two operational teams of RAB-13 from its Rangpur headquarters conducted the drives at Nabdiganj Bazar of Rangpur metropolis and Haldibari Rail Gate area in Kawnia upazila and arrested the drug traders with smuggled ganja,” a press release said here this evening.

The elite force searched a pick-up van at Nabdiganj Bazar, seized 13 kg of contraband ganja and arrested two persons with mobile phone sets and SIM cards from their possessions.

The arrested persons are Abdur Rahim alias Angur Miah, 30, of village Polashbari in Sadar upazila of Kurigram and Saidul Islam, 35, of village Khonchabari in Sadar upazila of Lalmonirhat districts.

In another drive, the elite force seized a gravel-land truck from Haldibari Rail gate area and arrested two drug traders with 23 kg of smuggled ganja, 480 cubic feet of gravels and mobile phone sets and SIM cards from their possessions.

The arrested drug traders are Mukul Islam, 33, of village Dangapara and Belal Hossain, 24, of village Burimari Kamarpara in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district.

“During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they had been tactfully carrying smuggled ganja from frontier areas in Lalmonirhat district to Sirajganj and Bagura districts and other parts of the country for a long time,” the release added.

After filing two separate cases in these connections, the elite force handed over the arrested drug traders and seized goods to the respective police stations today.