Birth registration certificate process to resume soon in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR, July 12, 2020 (BSS) – The Cox’s Bazar district administration has decided to resume the process of issuing birth registration certificate, which remained suspended for almost three years due to the Rohingya crisis.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the district law and order committee with Deputy Commissioner Md. Kamal Hossain in the chair this afternoon.

At the meeting, the deputy commissioner said, it has been decided to resume the process of issuing birth registration certificate.

A letter will be issued soon to the concerned authorities in this regard, he added.

He also said, from now on, birth registration certificate will be issued after extensive verification.

After the ethnic violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017, almost 7.5 million Rohingyas took refuge in various camps in Ukhia and Teknaf, fleeing persecution by the country’s military.

Earlier, at least 4 lakh Rohingyas had taken refuge in Bangladesh. Many of these Rohingyas, who have been scattered in different areas of Cox’s Bazar, are trying to collect Bangladeshi citizenship certificates.

In view of this, after August 25, 2017, the government directed to stop issuing birth registration certificates in Cox’s Bazar district.

The decision put the local people in dire straits as they demanded to resume the birth registration process.