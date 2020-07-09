28 lakh families get govt relief in Khulna division

KHULNA, July 9, 2020 (BSS) – Over 28.88 lakh jobless and distressed families have received massive relief assistance from the government in Khulna division to tackle the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials said the district administrations already distributed 21,700 tonnes of rice among 16.58 lakh among jobless families and Taka 11.35 crore among 12.30 lakh distressed families in the division.

Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Hossain Ali Khondokar said the government has so far allocated 25,803 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.32 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.

“After distribution of 21,700 tonnes of rice and Taka 11.35 crore benefiting over 28.88 lakh people, the district administrations have 4,103 tonnes of rice and Taka 99.96 lakh in reserve now in the division,” he said.

The process of distribution of rice and money and other essential goods continues in all ten districts of the division.

The district administrations with assistance of local public representatives are distributing the relief maintaining physical distance under a strict monitoring system to tackle the situation and prevent COVID-19 situation spread.

“The government continues allocating rice and money frequently to bring all needy people under the special social safety-net programme under the coronavirus situation,” Hossain added.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Khulna Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government has allocated 5,290 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.98cr under the special relief program for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.

“We distributed 4,833 tonnes of rice among 2.82-lakh jobless and needy families and Taka 1.96crore among 1.85-lakh families of all nine upazilas, Khulna City Corporation and two municipalities of the district.

“Currently, we have a stock of 457 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.80-lakh,” he said.

Similarly, distribution of 2,500 tonnes of rice among 2.50-lakh families and Taka 1.22 crore among 2.50-lakh families in Satkhira was completed.

The district administrations distributed 3,094 tonnes of rice among 3.09-lakh families and Taka 2.13 crore among 3.09-lakh families in Jashore and 2,260 tonnes of rice among 1.54-lakh families and Taka 84.31-lakh among 35,000 families in Narail and 1,325 tonnes of rice among 64,150 families and 51.39-lakh among 56,180 families in Magura districts.

Besides, distribution of 1,702 tonnes of rice among 1.71-lakh needy families and Taka 78.01-lakh among 74,307 families was done in Jhenaidah and 1,768 tonnes of rice among 1.97-lakh families and Taka 1.93 crore among 1.97-lakh families in Kushtia was completed.

In Chuadanga, distribution of 2,183 tonnes of rice among 1.52-lakh families and Taka 1.14 crore among 89,008 families and 2,032 tonnes of rice among 77,221 families and Taka 82.34-lakh among 33,666 families in Meherpur completed.