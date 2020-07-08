Harvard, MIT sue Trump govt over order revoking visas for foreign students

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Harvard and MIT asked a court

Wednesday to block an order by President Donald Trump’s administration

threatening the visas of foreign students whose entire courses have

moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The universities’ lawsuit was in response to an announcement Monday

by the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) that the affected

students must leave the country or transfer to a school offering

in-person tuition.

“We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international

students, and international students at institutions across the

country, can continue their studies without the threat of

deportation,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement.

Trump is pushing universities and schools to fully open when the

new academic year starts in September despite the US registering

record COVID-19 cases.

ICE said in its announcement the State Department would not issue

visas to students enrolled in programs that are fully online for the

fall semester and such students would not be allowed to enter the

country.

Universities with a hybrid system of in-person and online classes

will have to show that foreign students are taking as many in-person

classes as possible, to maintain their status.

The measure was seen as a move by the White House to put pressure

on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to

reopening amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only

by its recklessness,” Bacow said.

He added it was made “without regard to concerns for the health and

safety of students, instructors and others.”

The universities say in their lawsuit that the order would harm

students “immensely,” both personally and financially.

It describes the order as “arbitrary and capricious” and says it

threw US higher education “into chaos.”

There were more than one million international students in the US for

the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International

Education (IIE).

The plaintiffs ask that the court issue a temporary restraining

order and “permanent injunctive relief” preventing the policy being

enforced.

They also ask that the order be declared unlawful, that their legal

costs are covered, and that they receive any other relief that the

court deems appropriate.

– ‘Ridiculous’ –

The lawsuit, filed in Boston, lists the defendants as ICE and the

United States Department of Homeland Security.

The US posted a daily high of 60,209 new coronavirus infections on

Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University said, and the country topped three

million cases on Wednesday.

The disease has claimed more than 131,000 lives across America.

Most US colleges and universities have not yet announced their

plans for the fall semester but Harvard has said all its classes for

the 2020-21 academic year will be conducted online “with rare

exceptions.”

Some 40 percent of undergraduates will be allowed to return to

campus, but their instruction will be conducted remotely.

It says packed classrooms endanger the health of students and teachers.

Trump has branded the decision “ridiculous” as he takes a bullish

approach to reopening the country ahead of November’s presidential

vote, when he seeks reelection.

While cracking down on immigration is one of his key issues, Trump

has taken a particularly hard stance on foreigners since the health

crisis began.

In June, he froze until 2021 the issuing of green cards — which

offer permanent US resident status — and some work visas,

particularly those used in the technology sector.