Hasan condoles death of AL leader Nazrul Islam

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of freedom fighter and former general secretary of Awami League Cox’s Bazar district unit Nazrul Islam.

In a condolence message, the information minister recalled his (Nazrul) contributions in the field of politics.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Nazrul died at a Cox’s Bazar hospital while undergoing treatment at the age of 77.