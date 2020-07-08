Canada assures Bangladesh of providing technical assistance for agri-sector

DHAKA, July 08, 2020 (BSS) – Canada has assured Bangladesh of providing technical assistance in agro-processing, agricultural products marketing and agricultural research training.

Canadian Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau made the pledge while virtually exchanging views with Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque Tuesday night.

They also discussed about the bilateral relations, cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing and trades between the two countries in detail.

In the meeting, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque highlighted the unprecedented success in the agriculture sector as the agri-friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took timely steps in this regard.

“Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in granular food,” Razzaque said, adding that the main goal of the government now is to commercialise agriculture sector and make it profitable.

“And for this, it is necessary to increase the export of agro-processing and agricultural products,” he added.

He also sought Canadian support so that Bangladesh could get help for agro-processing mechanization and export of agricultural products.

He said Canada is a close friend of Bangladesh and bilateral relations have been maintained between the two countries since independence.

There is a huge demand for seasonal agricultural labor in Canada. Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower, he said, adding, through training, these workers can be taken to Canada. This can benefit both the countries.

Marie-Claude Bibeau said in order to further enhance the existing trade relations between the two countries, the issues of hiring skilled agricultural laborers from Bangladesh and importing of rice and mango will be considered seriously.