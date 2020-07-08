Diplomatic efforts on to keep up expats’ jobs: PM

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said diplomatic efforts are underway to keep intact the overseas jobs of expatriate Bangladeshis amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We’ve kept up our diplomatic strides so that the expatriate Bangladeshis, who are now abroad, could continue with their jobs,” she said, adding that the ministers concerned have held discussions in this regard.

The premier said this while responding to a supplementary question from ruling party lawmaker Benazir Ahmed during her scheduled question-answer session in parliament.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been continuing discussions with each and every country concerned in this regard while the Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are jointly working together in this regard.

She said the foreign minister has already discussed with his counterparts of the OIC countries where a proposal has been put forward to create a fund while Bangladesh has already created a fund of its own to this end.

Besides, the Leader of the House said, the government has been providing special stimulus to those legal expatriate Bangladeshis who are returning home through arranging some loans for them so that they could maintain their livelihood.

In this context, she mentioned about the Taka 2,000 crore incentive package from where the interested returnees could take loan at 4 percent interest from the Expatriates Welfare Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and PKSF.

Listing various steps of her government for the welfare of the expatriates, the premier said collateral free loan is being given to the registered people who are willing to go abroad while special measures are also being taken for ensuring safety of those who are going abroad.

“Those who go abroad for work after registration can enjoy security in their work,” Sheikh Hasina said, adding that much more remittances are now coming through legal channel due to the introduction of 2 percent incentive on sending remittance.

The prime minister said even if the expatriates return home despite the government measures to keep up their livelihood abroad, the government is taking all necessary steps to extend them credit so that they could invest on something or could do any business and thus maintain their livelihood.

She said those who are involved in manpower business would not fall into any kind of trouble if they follow the proper guidelines and rules.

In this regard, the prime minister urged the businessmen in manpower export sector to send people abroad after properly knowing about the job and the country where they are sending people and also other related particulars.

Sheikh Hasina said although the government has been extending various facilities to the countrymen, many people tend to go abroad illegally spending several lakhs of Taka and even they are losing their lives.

Referring to the recent killing of 26 Bangladeshi nationals in Libya, she said her government has also been taking steps against those recruiting agencies which were involved in sending people illegally there.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the failed attempts of the Rohingyas to go to Malaysia through sea and said that the government has rescued them and thus shifted them to Bhashanchar with all necessary food, accommodation and employment facilities.

“I don’t know why people are off in the quest of “golden deer”. But, we’re taking all necessary steps in this regard,” she added.

Replying to another supplementary question from Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid, the premier said whenever there is any incident of human trafficking by the recruiting agencies, her government has arrested those involved and thus taken due actions.

“We’ll need to look into who are taking people abroad showing them the dream of ‘golden deer’ and leaving them to danger and death. Besides, the countrymen also need to be aware in this regard,” she said.

Pointing towards the establishment of countrywide union digital and information centers, Sheikh Hasina said people now can go abroad through the Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry after registration to ensure security of their jobs, salaries and allowances.

But despite this, the premier said, the people still fall victims to the deceit of the agents and brokers and thus loss all of their belongings after giving them several lakhs of Taka.

Sheikh Hasina said even the culprits make people hostage, torture them and demand ransom for their release and thus the agents or brokers realize the ransom.

She informed that many involved in such heinous incidents are being arrested, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs could make public the list of arrestees in this regard.

Acknowledging the contributions of the expatriate Bangladeshis to the country’s economy, the prime minister said for ensuring all related services to the expatriates, special arrangements are there at all the new chancery buildings at Bangladesh embassies and high commissions abroad so that they could get the all necessary supports.

The Leader of the House categorically said that there is no liquidity crisis in the banks. “We’ve enough money and the foreign currency reserve is also good with $36 billion while we’ve also got enough budget support.”

Sheikh Hasina pointed out that the inward remittance flow has also increased due to the 2 percent incentive. “We’re trying our best for the expatriates. Besides, diplomatic efforts are also going on so that they could stay in their respective places.”