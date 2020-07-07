Uighurs urge ICC to probe Chinese ‘genocide’

THE HAGUE, July 7, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Exiled Uighurs urged the

International Criminal Court on Tuesday to investigate China for

genocide and crimes against humanity, filing a huge dossier of

evidence with the Hague-based court to back their case.

The evidence handed to the ICC’s prosecutor accuses China of

locking more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim

minorities in re-education camps and of forcibly sterilising women.

China has called the forced sterilisation accusations baseless and

says the facilities in the northwestern Xinjiang region are job

training centres aimed at steering people away from terrorism.

“Today is a very historic day for us.” Salih Hudayar, prime

minister of the self-styled East Turkestan government in exile, told a

virtual press conference held in Washington and The Hague.

China is not an ICC member but lawyers for the Uighurs said the

court could follow the example of its ongoing probe into the treatment

of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar, which is also not party to the

tribunal.

ICC judges ruled in 2018 that the Rohingya investigation could go

ahead because the situation in Myanmar affects people in neighbouring

Bangladesh, which is a member of the ICC.

Rodney Dixon, a London-based human rights lawyer for the Uighurs,

said it was a “historic breakthrough” and “hopefully a turning of the

tide as the ICC can now act.”

The evidence filed with the court showed that China was guilty of

“harsh repressive measures” over more than a decade, he told the press

conference from The Hague.

“These include mass internments in excess of a million people,

murders, disappearances, torture, and harrowing accounts of

sterilisations and birth control measures,” said Dixon.

The dossier includes a list of senior Chinese Communist Party

members who are allegedly responsible for the treatment of the Uighurs

including President Xi Jinping.

Dixon said following the example of the Myanmar case begun by the

ICC prosecutor last year showed there was a “clear way which allows

the ICC to exercise jurisdiction.”

The case was possible because crimes including forced deportations

back to China happened in Tajikistan and Cambodia, which are both ICC

members, the dossier filed by the exiles says.

The ICC has no obligation to consider complaints filed to the

prosecutor, who decides independently what cases to submit to judges

at the court, set up in 2002 to achieve justice for the world’s worst

crimes.