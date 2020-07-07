Country witnesses bumper rice production, farmers getting fair price

DHAKA, July 07, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken necessary measures to ensure fair price of rice as the country has witnessed bumper paddy production this year in the country.

Alongside favorable weather conditions, farmers have got good yield as the government has distributed agri-inputs including quality seeds and fertilizers among them, an official release said today.

If necessary, the government will import rice to keep the price of staple food normal, it added.

All stakeholders including rice mail owners should extend their cooperation so that farmers get a fair price of rice, which eventually would help boost rice production in the country, the release added.