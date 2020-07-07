‘CFT is fillip for treating COVID 19 patients in the country: BBDA

CHATTOGRAM, July 7, 2020 (BSS) – A delegation of Bangladesh Buddhist Doctors’ Association (BBDA) led by its President former Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Pravat Chandra Barua on Monday made a goodwill visit to Chattogram Field Hospital (CFH), the first ever private run dedicated hospital in the country for treating COVID-19 patients.

On arrival, Dr Bidduth Barua, a teacher and public health expert, also Joint Secretary General of BBDA briefed the association about ongoing activities of the hospital which earned huge laurel in treating corona virus patients and made significant contribution.

BBDA president also a leading epidemiologist of the country Professor Dr. Pravat Chandra Barua later held a view exchange meeting with Dr. Bidduth Barua on the hospital project and scopes of future endeavours, a press release of the BBDA said here this evening.

Chief Executive Officer and founder of CFH, Dr. Bidduth Barua while exchanging views with the BBDA leaders said the hospital is a paradigm of thoughtful planning, community engagement and excellent management to provide human health services in the nation’s pandemic situation.

“The hospital is run by a team of trained and dedicated volunteers including doctors, nurses and other health workers and gained immense popularity countrywide for its best class healthcare and empathetic services to the corona infected patients, which is, of course, free of cost” Biddhut said .

Hospital sources said it is well equipped with all the essential as well as modern health facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients including central oxygen supply, high-flow nasal cannula, ICU, continuous patient monitoring, infection prevention and control setups, fire extinguishers and emergency exit facilities.

So far around 1400 patients have got treatment in CFH and most of them are fully recovered.‘

Dr. Bidduth thanked the BBDA for the visit where the team expressed its support and thankful appreciation to the visionary doctor,

The Acting Secretary-General of BBDA, Dr. Bhagyadhan Barua, Organizing Secretary, Dr. Ujjal Barua Apu , Office Secretary, Dr. Prasun Barua , executive members Dr Kallyan Barua

And Dr. Saikat Barua Munna among others included in the visit, the press release added.