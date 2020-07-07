Mymensingh UP member suspended over construction scam

DHAKA, June 7, 2020 (BSS) – The government has temporarily suspended

a member of a union parishad (UP) under Fulbaria upazila in Mymensingh

for his alleged involvement in using bamboo instead of iron rod in a

government project in the union.

Local Government Division (LGD) today issued a notification

suspending Mohammad Ali, member of ward no 8 of Asim Patuli union

under Fulbaria upazila in Mymensingh and chairman of u-drain

construction works under the Local Governance Support Project-3

(LGSP-3).

The suspension was made three days after the allegation of using

bamboo instead of rod went viral on social media on July 4 and some

local and national newspapers.

The notification added an investigation was carried out to look

into the allegations and the UP member was found guilty. In line with

the probe report, he has been suspended temporarily.

Under the LGSP-3, 10 projects were taken involving around Taka 25.5

lakh while the u-drain project was one of the projects for Tk

2,00,000.