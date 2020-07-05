Biman suspends scheduled Dubai flights

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines today decided to abandon its earlier decision to resume its scheduled commercial flights on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route from tomorrow.

Biman has taken preparation to resume its commercial flight to Dubai from July 6 as per the UAE civil aviation authority’s permission, but the airline today decided to suspend the scheduled flights to Dubai due to unavoidable reasons, a Biman’s press release said here.

However, the national flag carrier decided to send those to Dubai who have already booked Biman tickets for the announced flights to Dubai between July 6 and 16 through alternative arrangements, it added.

The airline has been informing the intending passengers, who have already booked their tickets for those flights, about the alternative arrangement of air travel to Dubai through telephone and SMS, said the release.

On July 1, Biman declared that it would resume scheduled commercial flights to the UAE (United Arab Emirate) from July 6.

On June 1, Biman resumed its international flight operation through Dhaka-London route after more than two months of suspension enforced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the national carrier is operating a weekly flight with its Dreamliner 787-8 to London on every Sunday.

Biman is operating international flights by ensuring social distancing in seat allocation and proper aircraft cleaning measures as per the guideline of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) as well as making modified meal service and care kits available for all passengers.

The UAE’s Dubai based Emirates Airlines and Sharjah based Air Arabia have also resumed flight operations from here to Dubai and Sharjah respectively on condition of carrying only transit passengers.