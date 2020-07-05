Review meeting on projects under ADP in FY 2020-21 held

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) –The first review meeting of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on the implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the financial year 2020-21 was held today on the online platform.

The meeting was joined by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, representatives of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council and Department of Information and Communication Technology, heads of various agencies under the department and project managers with

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair, said a press release.

The meeting discussed the action plan of the projects adopted in the current financial year under the ICT department.

Palak directed all concerned to take forward the activities of the projects as per the action plan.

Besides, the progress of ongoing projects was also discussed in details. The project directors presented the progress of their respective projects at the meeting, the release added.

The state minister directed the project directors to complete the works within the stipulated time maintaining quality.

In the last financial year (2019-2020), the ADP implementation target of the ICT department was achieved by 88.29 percent and in the current financial year (2020-2021), the ADP has allocated Taka 1,414.79 crore for a total of 25 projects under the ICT department.