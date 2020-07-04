 Virus, protests and Trump’s angry words darken July 4 weekend

WASHINGTON, July 4, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States is marking

its Independence Day in a somber mood, as a record surge in

coronavirus cases, widespread anti-racism protests and an angry speech

from President Donald Trump have cast a shadow over what normally are

festive celebrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closing of popular beaches —

normally packed on the July 4 weekend — on both coasts, as California

and Florida suffer alarming surges in virus cases. Los Angeles Mayor

Eric Garcetti issued a stark warning: “You should assume everyone

around you is infectious.”

Across the country, Main Street parades have been canceled,

boisterous backyard barbecues scaled down, and family reunions put off

amid worries about air travel and concerns about spreading the virus.

Some events will be held virtually, as states and cities grapple

with a new surge in the coronavirus, using a mix of admonitions and

prohibitions.

Miami Beach, for one, has imposed a weekend curfew and made it

mandatory to wear a mask in public.

The US virus death toll is fast approaching 130,000, roughly

one-quarter the world’s total, even as many European countries are

edging back toward normality.

That has given this July 4th weekend a particularly dark cast, as

the pent-up desire to celebrate enters into sharp tension with

science-based calls for caution.

– Fireworks canceled –

Fireworks displays are typically a high point of the holiday, with

crowds of thousands gathering to ooh and aah, but an estimated 80

percent of the events have been canceled this year. Some locales are

urging people to watch fireworks from their cars.

The US trade war with China had, in any case, made it harder than

usual to procure pyrotechnics.

Yet while cities and states can enforce virus bans in public, some

Americans in their backyards are carrying on as if the deadly pandemic

were a thing of the past.

Continuing a year of confusingly mixed signals, local officials in

Washington have discouraged residents from massing on the National

Mall for the capital’s traditional fireworks display. But Trump, fresh

from his appearance Friday before the monumental sculpture of four

presidents on Mount Rushmore, plans to be on the Mall for a “Salute to

America” complete with military music and flyovers.

– ‘Violent mayhem’ –

While presidents’ July 4 speeches traditionally are uplifting

affairs that emphasize patriotism and national unity, Trump’s speech

in South Dakota angrily lashed out at the protests that have erupted

since the death at police hands of George Floyd.

Facing a tough re-election battle in November and eager to mobilize

his political base, Trump denounced “violent mayhem” on US streets,

though most demonstrations have been peaceful, and accused protesters

of waging “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our

heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”

Trump’s presumptive opponent in the fall, Democrat Joe Biden, has

struck a sharply different tone on the country’s raw racial tensions,

tweeting on Saturday: “Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We’re

all created equal. We’ve never lived up to it – but we’ve never

stopped trying. This Independence Day, let’s not just celebrate those

words, let’s commit to finally fulfill them.”

Protests have become a regular feature in many US cities since

Floyd’s death in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and more than a score

of demonstrations were planned for Saturday in Washington.

The largest are expected to include a George Floyd memorial March

beginning at the Lincoln Memorial; a Black Out March at the US

Capitol; and a Black Lives Matter protest at the National Museum of

African American History and Culture.

All the protests — in theory — should be over before the night’s

celebration on the Mall.

Public health officials have been bracing for a new spike in virus

cases after this weekend’s celebrations and protests.

Some link the latest flareup to the delayed result of widespread

celebrations during the Memorial Day holiday in late May, and to the

reopening of some states’ economies starting around that time.

And they see this Independence Day weekend as a potential tipping

point — in the worst case, a replay of the post-Memorial Day

resurgence.