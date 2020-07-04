Whip Atik lays foundation stone of Sherpur causeway bridge

SHERPUR, July 4, 2020 (BSS)- Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Md Atiur Rahman Atik today laid the foundation stone of a bridge over two causeways at Nandir Bazar of Sadar upazila in the district.

The present government has continued development programmes amid COVID-19 pandemic in the country, he made comments while laying the foundation of the bridge.

He urged the relevant organizations to strengthen vigilance to stop any irregularities during the project works.

Hasan Habib, executive engineer of Sherpur Roads and Highways, said construction work on two 152-meter-long causeway bridges on the Sherpur-Bangaon-Jamalpur highway has started at a cost of Taka 40 crore.

The official also hoped that the construction work of the project would be completed within 18 months.

The project sources said after completion of bridge construction work, road communication will improve significantly with different regions of the country.