All necessary preparations taken for lockdown imposed Wari area: Emdadul

DHAKA, July 4, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shah Md Emdadul Haque today said there is no mismanagement for city’s Wari area, which has been under lockdown, as the government has taken all measures to tackle any situation properly.

He said this while talking to reporters after visiting the lockdown area.

Emdadul said during the lockdown period, the authorities have introduced e-commerce as well as van services to provide food and other necessities for the people living there.

All the pharmacies inside the area have been kept open. Besides, more than 150 volunteers are working to extend different necessary services during the lockdown period, he added.

The DSCC CEO said there were two physicians in the lockdown area and they provided healthcare services to 46 coronavirus patients over cell phone. A hospital has been also prepared for institutional quarantine.

Two separate ambulances have been kept ready in the area for coronavirus patients as well other people, he added.