Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, July 04, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius at Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature was 25.0 degree Celsius at Dinajpur in Rangpur division.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 85 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet in Sylhet division.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:16 am tomorrow in the capital.