President mourns death of MP Shikhar’s mother Monoara

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mosammat Monoara Zaman, mother of Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhar, parliament member from Magura-1 constituency.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Monoara Zaman, wife of deputy leader in parliament in 1979 late Advocate Asaduzzaman, breathed her last at her residence in Magura this afternoon at the age of 75.