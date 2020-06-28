27 poor meritorious students get bicycles in Saidpur

SAIDPUR, Nilphamari, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Saidpur upazila parishad
today distributed bicycles among 27 poor meritorious students under
its Annual Development Program (ADP) for the financial year 2019-20 in
Nilphamari district.
Lawmaker Rabeya Alim handed over the bicycles to 12 female and 15
male students of the upazila in a function arranged maintaining
physical distance at the upazila parishad premises as the chief guest.
Saidpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasim Ahmed, Upazila Parishad
Vice-chairman Azmal Hossain, Female Vice-chairman Sanjida Begum Lucky,
Upazila Engineer FAM Raihanul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer
Agriculturist Shahina Begum, Upazila Education Officer Shahjahan
Mandal, Upazila Election Officer Rabiul Alam, Upazila Cooperative
Officer Mashiur Rahman, Upazila Rural Development Officer Al-Mizanur
Rahman, Awami League leader Engineer AKM Rasheduzzaman Rashed,
Bangalipur union parishad Chairman Shri Pronobesh Chandra Bagchi,
Kamarpukur union parishad Chairman Rezaul Karim Lokman, among others,
were present.