27 poor meritorious students get bicycles in Saidpur

SAIDPUR, Nilphamari, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Saidpur upazila parishad

today distributed bicycles among 27 poor meritorious students under

its Annual Development Program (ADP) for the financial year 2019-20 in

Nilphamari district.

Lawmaker Rabeya Alim handed over the bicycles to 12 female and 15

male students of the upazila in a function arranged maintaining

physical distance at the upazila parishad premises as the chief guest.

Saidpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasim Ahmed, Upazila Parishad

Vice-chairman Azmal Hossain, Female Vice-chairman Sanjida Begum Lucky,

Upazila Engineer FAM Raihanul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer

Agriculturist Shahina Begum, Upazila Education Officer Shahjahan

Mandal, Upazila Election Officer Rabiul Alam, Upazila Cooperative

Officer Mashiur Rahman, Upazila Rural Development Officer Al-Mizanur

Rahman, Awami League leader Engineer AKM Rasheduzzaman Rashed,

Bangalipur union parishad Chairman Shri Pronobesh Chandra Bagchi,

Kamarpukur union parishad Chairman Rezaul Karim Lokman, among others,

were present.