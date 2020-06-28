Experts for using quality seeds to enhance jute production

NILPHAMARI, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Experts at a training workshop
today called for using quality seeds and latest technologies to
enhance production of local variety jute, quality jute seeds and
rotting jute plants amid water scarcity.
They made the call at the workshop on ‘Production of high yielding
local varieties of jute seeds adopting improved technology’ abiding by
the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread at upazila parishad
auditorium in Dimla upazila of the district.
The Directorate of Jute under the Ministry of Jute and Textiles and
Upazila Jute Department organised the event participated by 100
selected male and female farmers for extension of the modern jute
farming technologies at farmers’ level.
Domar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joyoshree Rani Roy attended the
workshop as the chief guest with Sub-assistant Upazila Jute
Development Officer Daribullah Sarker in the chair.
District Jute Development Officer for Nilphamari Abdul Awal gave the
keynote essay in the workshop as the resource person and narrated the
importance of using quality seeds and modern technologies to increase
production of the fiber and its quality seeds.
Dimla Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Sekendar Ali,
Vice-chairman of Dimla upazila parishad Nirendra Nath Ro and Nautara
union parishad chairman Saiful Islam Lenin spoke.
The resource person said farmers can produce 12 to 15 mounds of jute
fiber from one bigha (33 decimals) of land using high quality jute
seeds and latest technologies.
“Adoption of the ribbon retting technologies for rotting and
separation of the fiber in only nine days during droughts or water
scarcity will help farmers in getting maximum output with upgraded
quality of the fiber,” he said.
The chief guest said multidimensional use of jute products continues
increasing its local demand following adverse effects of synthetic
fiber on environment ushering in a new hope for revival past glory of
the ‘golden’ fiber.
“The farmers should adopt latest technologies to further enhance
production of quality fiber along with achieving self-reliance on
locally produced quality jute seeds,” she suggested.