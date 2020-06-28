Experts for using quality seeds to enhance jute production

NILPHAMARI, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Experts at a training workshop

today called for using quality seeds and latest technologies to

enhance production of local variety jute, quality jute seeds and

rotting jute plants amid water scarcity.

They made the call at the workshop on ‘Production of high yielding

local varieties of jute seeds adopting improved technology’ abiding by

the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread at upazila parishad

auditorium in Dimla upazila of the district.

The Directorate of Jute under the Ministry of Jute and Textiles and

Upazila Jute Department organised the event participated by 100

selected male and female farmers for extension of the modern jute

farming technologies at farmers’ level.

Domar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joyoshree Rani Roy attended the

workshop as the chief guest with Sub-assistant Upazila Jute

Development Officer Daribullah Sarker in the chair.

District Jute Development Officer for Nilphamari Abdul Awal gave the

keynote essay in the workshop as the resource person and narrated the

importance of using quality seeds and modern technologies to increase

production of the fiber and its quality seeds.

Dimla Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Sekendar Ali,

Vice-chairman of Dimla upazila parishad Nirendra Nath Ro and Nautara

union parishad chairman Saiful Islam Lenin spoke.

The resource person said farmers can produce 12 to 15 mounds of jute

fiber from one bigha (33 decimals) of land using high quality jute

seeds and latest technologies.

“Adoption of the ribbon retting technologies for rotting and

separation of the fiber in only nine days during droughts or water

scarcity will help farmers in getting maximum output with upgraded

quality of the fiber,” he said.

The chief guest said multidimensional use of jute products continues

increasing its local demand following adverse effects of synthetic

fiber on environment ushering in a new hope for revival past glory of

the ‘golden’ fiber.

“The farmers should adopt latest technologies to further enhance

production of quality fiber along with achieving self-reliance on

locally produced quality jute seeds,” she suggested.