US envoy for working across bounders to fight terrorism

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller today put emphasis on working together across the boundaries to move forward as a region in fighting terrorism.

“Terrorists do not respect the boundaries of nations when they commit their horrific crimes. Similarly, we who fight terrorism must work together across the boundaries of those nations,” he said at a virtual regional counterterrorism conference.

Miller said regional discussions allow participating countries to have collaborative discussions and work in concert to find solutions to common problems in countering terrorism.

“When we share and learn from each other on how to more effectively prosecute terrorism, our individual efforts get stronger, and serve to make the region and the world safer,” he said.

The US Embassy in Manila, Philippines arranged the conference attended by more than 70 prosecutors, investigators, and judges from the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the United States, according to a press release disseminated by the US embassy in Dhaka today.

The virtual meet was conducted by US Department of Justice – Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (DOJ-OPDAT) and its Philippine Department of Justice partners to share expertise and best practices for prosecuting terrorism cases.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, Philippine Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, US Embassy in Malaysia Chargé d’Affaires Dean Thompson and US Embassy Jakarta Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava also delivered remarks at the workshop.

US Department of Justice’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) Lab Director and experts from Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines exchanged views on the use of digital evidence in their respective countries and how to develop it as a tool against terrorism.

CCIPS Lab Director described how computer and cell phone evidence can be gathered and used to develop a terrorism case before acts of violence are committed.