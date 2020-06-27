Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Sadhan

DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said government would strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the comments while distributing saplings of trees and vegetable seeds organized by Porsha Upazila Agriculture and Forest Department of Naogaon district this morning through video conference from his government residence, said a press release.

Sadhan said, “Cutting down a tree is harmful practice for environment… we have to plant saplings of trees to maintain environmental balance to make the planet liveable for all”.

He urged the rice mill owners to supplement the efforts of the government to keep rice price normal.

Among others, officers and employees of Porsha Upazila Agriculture Department, officers and employees of Porsha Upazila Forest Department, local people’s representatives and local farmers were present on the occasion.