BNP sides with rumour-mongers: Hasan

DHAKA, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud
today said as per the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza
Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, it seems that BNP has taken the side of those
who create rumours and animosity.
He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after
attending a meeting with filmmakers at Awami League president’s
Dhanmondi political office here.
Responding to a remark of Fakhrul, Hasan, also the AL Joint general
secretary, said the big question is that which one Fakhrul says
dissent.
If spreading rumours and hatred through social media is a
dissenting opinion, then Fakhrul’s statement supports those who spread
rumours and hatred, he added.
Noting that the BNP leaders are continuously criticising the
government and making falsehood, Hasan said if the government does not
tolerate the dissenting opinions, they would not be able to do so.
The government never tries to repress dissent as it is a
constitutional right of any one, he said, adding BNP leaders are now
taking the side of rumour-mongers capitalising on this opportunity.
About the BNP men’s infections with coronavirus, the AL joint
general secretary sought early recovery of the virus-infected BNP
leaders and workers.
He said Awami League central leaders Mohammad Nasim, Sheikh
Mohammad Abdullah and Badar Uddin Kamran and advisory council member
Makbul Hossain died of Coronavirus disease.
Besides, he said, several thousand AL leaders and activists,
including 10 central leaders, have already been infected with the
deadly virus but it is mentionable that Mirza Fakhrul has doubt about
this figure.
About the film industry, the information minister said the
government has decided to provide grants to more filmmakers in making
films aiming to help the COVID-19-hit film industry.
Filmmakers Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Giasuddin Selim, Piplu Khan and
Abu Shahed Emon took part in the meeting.