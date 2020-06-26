BNP sides with rumour-mongers: Hasan

DHAKA, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

today said as per the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, it seems that BNP has taken the side of those

who create rumours and animosity.

He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after

attending a meeting with filmmakers at Awami League president’s

Dhanmondi political office here.

Responding to a remark of Fakhrul, Hasan, also the AL Joint general

secretary, said the big question is that which one Fakhrul says

dissent.

If spreading rumours and hatred through social media is a

dissenting opinion, then Fakhrul’s statement supports those who spread

rumours and hatred, he added.

Noting that the BNP leaders are continuously criticising the

government and making falsehood, Hasan said if the government does not

tolerate the dissenting opinions, they would not be able to do so.

The government never tries to repress dissent as it is a

constitutional right of any one, he said, adding BNP leaders are now

taking the side of rumour-mongers capitalising on this opportunity.

About the BNP men’s infections with coronavirus, the AL joint

general secretary sought early recovery of the virus-infected BNP

leaders and workers.

He said Awami League central leaders Mohammad Nasim, Sheikh

Mohammad Abdullah and Badar Uddin Kamran and advisory council member

Makbul Hossain died of Coronavirus disease.

Besides, he said, several thousand AL leaders and activists,

including 10 central leaders, have already been infected with the

deadly virus but it is mentionable that Mirza Fakhrul has doubt about

this figure.

About the film industry, the information minister said the

government has decided to provide grants to more filmmakers in making

films aiming to help the COVID-19-hit film industry.

Filmmakers Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Giasuddin Selim, Piplu Khan and

Abu Shahed Emon took part in the meeting.