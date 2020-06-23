Proposed budget will revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Lawmakers

DHAKA, June 23, 2020 (BSS) – Lawmakers participating in the

national budget discussion today expected that the proposed national

budget for 2020-21 fiscal would help revive the economy of the country

while the prevalence of the deadly corona virus pandemic has created a

global economic crisis.

They said although the country is facing the severe COVID-19

catastrophe as part of global disaster, but the proposed budget during

the unfavorable condition would help the country attain the expected

growth rate through continue its economic activity.

Taking part in the general discussion on the budget in the House,

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said, “All the previous

budget placed by the present government had an objective to maintain

high growth and overall development of the people and the proposed

budget would also help the country achieve its intended 8.2 percent

growth through keeping the pace of the economy continue.”

Terming the proposed budget as pro-people and pro-development, the

minister said the government so far placed a total of twelve budgets

in light of vision 2021 and all the targets have already been

fulfilled through the budget.

Hailing the government initiative to resist the prevalence of the

corona virus, Dr Razzaque said though the corona crisis has slowdown

our economic growth, but the pandemic will no longer a drawback for

implementing the proposed budget.

On the implementation of the proposed budget, Information Minister

Dr Hasan Mahmud said all the previous budget placed by the present

government has been realized up to 97 to 98 percent, so the proposed

budget would fulfill its target.

Recalling the 71st founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League,

the minister said, the nation and the country has achieved a lot of

significant achievement with the leadership of the party, adding that

country’s growth rate during Bangabandhu’s lifetime was 7.4 percent

and if the father of the nation had survived the country would have

emerged a rich nation within 10 to 15 years after the independence.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Education

Minister Dr Dipu Moni said although the country is facing acute corona

virus pandemic but the government has placed the budget with a high

economic growth which would help the country move ahead.

Treasury bench members Amirul Alam Milon MP, Umme Kulsum Srimiti MP,

Shafiul Islam MP, Mirza Azam MP, Workers party lawmaker Fazley Hossen

Badsha, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President

Hasanul Haq Inu, Opposition chief whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Anisul

Islam Mahmud, spoke on the budget discussion session.

On June 11, Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed a Taka

5,68,000 crore national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year at the Jatiya

Sangsad with a target of attaining 8.2 percent GDP growth through

continuing the momentum of the economy with all required economic

activities after tackling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the lawmakers paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members who

were assassinated on August 15, 1975 and all martyred during the War

of Liberation in 1971.