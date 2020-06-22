5,500 Sheikh Russel Digital Lab to be set up at school level: Palak

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said 5,500 Sheikh Russel Digital Lab will be set up at school level to promote ICT-based education in the country.

The government has taken various initiatives including introduction of multimedia-based interactive digital classrooms for children to make education interesting and fun for them, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of National High School Programming-2020. Palak joined the programme through an online platform.

Speaking on the occasion, he laid emphasis on the introduction of computer programming to build the students as competent citizens of the country.

The state minister urged all to use the website www.eshikkha.net, an online platform of Bangladesh Computer Council, to teach computer programming in Bengali.

Presided over by Bangladesh Computer Council executive director Partha Protim Dev, the function was addressed by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Prof Zafar Iqbal, Prof Sohel Rahman and Prof Lafifa Jamal.