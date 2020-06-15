BCL inaugurates tree plantation marking ‘Mujib Year’

DHAKA, Jun 15, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will
plant trees all over the country marking the birth centenary of Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
With the slogan ‘Call for Mujib Year, plant three-tree each’, BCL
president Al Nahyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya
inaugurated the three-month long tree plantation program by planting
trees on the central library premises of Dhaka University today.
Every leader and activist was asked to plant at least three tress
(forest, fruit and medicinal) in the next three months (Ashar, Shravan
and Bhadra).
Trees play the most important role to the animals’ survival and
there is no alternative to planting trees to make the earth habitable
and to protect the country from natural calamities, said Lekhak
Bhattacharya.
BCL will play pivotal role in implementing the initiative of
‘Planting one crore trees’ marking ‘Mujib Year’ which was inaugurated
today by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
Those who will take part in the program were asked to submit their
name, unit name, designation and picture of planting trees to the
Central calamities, to the Environment Affairs Secretary and Deputy
Secretaries by the time through the WhatsApp numbers (01515201513,
01735465971, 01719401130, 0153334656).