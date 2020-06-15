BCL inaugurates tree plantation marking ‘Mujib Year’

DHAKA, Jun 15, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will

plant trees all over the country marking the birth centenary of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With the slogan ‘Call for Mujib Year, plant three-tree each’, BCL

president Al Nahyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya

inaugurated the three-month long tree plantation program by planting

trees on the central library premises of Dhaka University today.

Every leader and activist was asked to plant at least three tress

(forest, fruit and medicinal) in the next three months (Ashar, Shravan

and Bhadra).

Trees play the most important role to the animals’ survival and

there is no alternative to planting trees to make the earth habitable

and to protect the country from natural calamities, said Lekhak

Bhattacharya.

BCL will play pivotal role in implementing the initiative of

‘Planting one crore trees’ marking ‘Mujib Year’ which was inaugurated

today by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Those who will take part in the program were asked to submit their

name, unit name, designation and picture of planting trees to the

Central calamities, to the Environment Affairs Secretary and Deputy

Secretaries by the time through the WhatsApp numbers (01515201513,

01735465971, 01719401130, 0153334656).