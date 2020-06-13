DU Senate meeting tomorrow

DHAKA, Jun 13, 2020 (BSS) – The Annual Senate Session of Dhaka
University will be held tomorrow at 3 pm at the Nabab Nawab Ali
Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
Senate Chairman and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman
will preside over the session, said a press release.
This annual session of the Senate will be held for a short time as
possible following hygiene and maintaining social distancing.
University authorities sincerely regret as no one was invited this
year except members of the Senate and a limited number of media
personnel considering the Covid-19 situation.
According to Section 21 of Dhaka University Order, 1973, University
Vice-Chancellor Md. Akhtaruzzaman has convened this annual session of
the Senate.