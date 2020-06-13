DU Senate meeting tomorrow

DHAKA, Jun 13, 2020 (BSS) – The Annual Senate Session of Dhaka

University will be held tomorrow at 3 pm at the Nabab Nawab Ali

Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

Senate Chairman and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman

will preside over the session, said a press release.

This annual session of the Senate will be held for a short time as

possible following hygiene and maintaining social distancing.

University authorities sincerely regret as no one was invited this

year except members of the Senate and a limited number of media

personnel considering the Covid-19 situation.

According to Section 21 of Dhaka University Order, 1973, University

Vice-Chancellor Md. Akhtaruzzaman has convened this annual session of

the Senate.