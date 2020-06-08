Syria jihadist-regime clashes leave 41 fighters dead

BEIRUT, June 8, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – An Al-Qaeda offshoot led an

offensive Monday against regime forces in northwest Syria, sparking

clashes that left 19 pro-government fighters and 22 jihadists dead, a

war monitor said.

“Jihadist factions led by Hurras al-Deen launched an assault on two

villages in Sahl al-Ghab,” a region of the central province of Hama,

the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

They briefly seized the villages of Al-Fatatra and Al-Manara,

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

But regime forces took them back just hours later amid Russian air

strikes and intense shelling, the Britain-based monitor said.

Abdel Rahman said the clashes left 19 government soldiers and 22

jihadists dead.

The country’s official SANA news agency also reported the attack on

“two Syrian army positions,” saying it involved “explosive-rigged

vehicles and suicide bombers”.

Citing a military source, it said the situation was now under

control after the jihadists were forced to pull out under regime fire.

The offensive was launched from within the Idlib region, which is

controlled by jihadists and rebels and is the last bastion of

resistance to Damascus after nine years of devastating civil war.

A truce reached on March 6 has largely stemmed fighting in the

region, which President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to fully retake.

Hurras al-Deen is a relatively small but powerful armed group led by

Al-Qaeda loyalists.

It is a rival of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of Islamist

factions dominated by former members of Al-Qaeda’s ex-Syria affiliate

Jabhat al-Nusra — although the two groups cooperate at times.

The Idlib truce brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer

Turkey has largely kept Syrian and Russian warplanes out of the

region’s skies. The calm came as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread

across the Middle East.

Aid groups had warned that an outbreak of the COVID-19 illness in

the Idlib region could cause a humanitarian disaster of previously

unseen proportions.