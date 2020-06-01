Different parts of country to be divided into three zones

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to divide different areas of the country into three zones—red, yellow and green—in terms of the intensity of coronavirus infection.

The decision was taken today at a high-level meeting at the Cabinet Division at the secretariat here.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters after the meeting.

Kamal said the areas are going to be divided into red zone, yellow zone and green zone as the infection rate of COVID-19 is being increased along with more testing.

The meeting discussed about the Prime Minister’s directive on how the red zone can be turned into green zone, he added.

Besides, Maleque said the COVID-19 infected areas have not been divided into zones yet. People of Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chattogram have been affected in most, he added.

Today’s meeting discussed the premier’s directive in details in this regard, the health minister said, adding now a specific plan will be designed to this end.

The plan will be implanted with the collective efforts of all— health, home and local government ministries as well as the city mayors, Maleque said.