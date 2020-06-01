Offices at educational institutions to remain open in limited scale

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Offices at the educational institutions across the country would remain open in a limited scale aiming at continuing administrative activities.

Academic activities at all the educational institutions across the country, however, would remain closed aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said an Education Ministry press release here today.

As all the government offices are operating in limited scale, educational institutions also can keep their offices open for administrative purposes, said the press release.

But sick teachers, officials and staffs, pregnant women and “vulnerable people” would refrain from discharging duties being present at offices physically, the release said.

All teachers, officials and staffs concerned should use face masks and abide by health guidelines issued by the Health Services Division to contain the spread of coronavirus, the release added.

All the educational institutions have remained closed since March 17, and the government extended the closure until June 15 to control the spread of Covid-19.

Besides, Islamic Foundation also issued a directive today allowing Qawmi Madrasahs keeping their offices open maintaining health rules and social distancing in terms of enrolment of new students.