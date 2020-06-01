COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division hit 917

RAJSHAHI, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 43 furthermore cases in

four districts on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in

Rajshahi division jumped to 913, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation

related daily report here today.

Of the total newly confirmed cases, 35 were detected in Bogura district

only surpassing the previous day’s figure of 29, taking its total number of

reported cases to 357, the ever highest number in the division, said Dr.

Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the

infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home

isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with

COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in

home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Of the total infected patients, 230 have, so far, recovered from the deadly

disease with six fatalities in the division till this morning.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-

19 cases now stood at 52 in Rajshahi, 54 in Chapainawabganj, 132 in Naogaon,

55 in Natore, 189 in Joypurhat, 357 in Bogura, 43 in Sirajgonj and 35 in Pabna

districts.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far,

been brought under necessary treatment while 491 others are being monitored in

isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and

another 319 were released in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 305 more people have been sent to home and

institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of

bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 992 others were

released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8

am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and

institutional ones stood at 5,456 at present. A total of 38,444 people had, so

far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community

transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 33,088 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance

certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the

division.

Among the new quarantined people, three have been kept under home

hibernation in Rajshahi, 50 in Chapainawabganj, 56 in Naogaon, three in

Natore, 68 in Joypurhat, 32 in Bigura, 74 in Sirajgonj and 19 in Pabna

districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given

to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as

these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community

transmission of the virus.