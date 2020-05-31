4th episode of AL’s webinar ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ on Tuesday

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – The fourth episode of the ruling Awami

League’s ongoing webinar titled ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ will be held at

8.30 pm on Tuesday (June 2).

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will

conduct the fourth episode titled ‘Role of Public Representatives

during Corona Crisis’, said a press release.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, Organizing

Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md

Shahriar Alam, MP, Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, MP, and Bangladesh Federal

Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Vice President Syed Ishtiaq Reza will take

part in the webinar as discussants.

The webinar will be broadcasted live on the party’s official

Facebook page www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949 and Youtube Channel

(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd) while the viewers can ask their

queries and suggest ideas through facebook to the speakers during the

live session.

According to Awami League sources, this webinar’s primary goal is to

know what general people, especially the youth, are thinking about

government and party’s activities and measures to tackle the pandemic.

Earlier, three episodes of ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ were broadcasted

live on Awami League’s Facebook page. The last episode was broadcasted

on May 30 where the speakers discussed the reality and challenges

posed by the decision of resuming economic activities in Bangladesh

from May 31.

The first show titled ‘Public Awareness to Tackle Coronavirus’ was

held on May 15 while the second episode titled ‘Humanitarian Aid

during COVID-19 Crisis’ was held on May 19.