4th episode of AL’s webinar ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ on Tuesday

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – The fourth episode of the ruling Awami
League’s ongoing webinar titled ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ will be held at
8.30 pm on Tuesday (June 2).
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will
conduct the fourth episode titled ‘Role of Public Representatives
during Corona Crisis’, said a press release.
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, Organizing
Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md
Shahriar Alam, MP, Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, MP, and Bangladesh Federal
Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Vice President Syed Ishtiaq Reza will take
part in the webinar as discussants.
The webinar will be broadcasted live on the party’s official
Facebook page www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949 and Youtube Channel
(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd) while the viewers can ask their
queries and suggest ideas through facebook to the speakers during the
live session.
According to Awami League sources, this webinar’s primary goal is to
know what general people, especially the youth, are thinking about
government and party’s activities and measures to tackle the pandemic.
Earlier, three episodes of ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ were broadcasted
live on Awami League’s Facebook page. The last episode was broadcasted
on May 30 where the speakers discussed the reality and challenges
posed by the decision of resuming economic activities in Bangladesh
from May 31.
The first show titled ‘Public Awareness to Tackle Coronavirus’ was
held on May 15 while the second episode titled ‘Humanitarian Aid
during COVID-19 Crisis’ was held on May 19.