DAM gets WHO Regional Director’s Award for anti-tobacco role

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) has received World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director’s Special Recognition Award for its contribution to tobacco control work in Bangladesh.

The WHO announced the award through its website on Saturday on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day-2020 (May 31), said a DAM press release here today.

Besides, Dr Biman Natung, chief of Voluntary Health Association of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh in India, and Consumer Protection Board, Government Complex Building, Lak Si, Bangkok in Thailand were also conferred the award.

According to the WHO, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and it kills nearly nine million people every year worldwide.

It claims 1.6 million lives in the WHO South-East Asia Region (SEAR) alone as the region is amongst the largest producers and consumers of tobacco products.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS)-2017, in Bangladesh 35.3 percent people are using tobacco products. According to Global Youth Tobacco Survey-2013, 52.3 percent students noticed tobacco promotions at point of sales.

Tobacco is a major risk factor for all the main noncommunicable diseases including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases and diabetes mellitus.

The DAM sources said that it has long-term commitment for tobacco control and implementing various tobacco control activities successfully since 1990 which is protecting youth from industry manipulation and tobacco use greatly.

According to the press release, DAM played very pivotal role in the law formulation and amendment in 2005 and 2013, implementation of tobacco control law in different ministries and institutions, facilitate to develop and finalize smoke free guideline for Dhaka north and south city corporations, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MoCAT), Bangladesh Restaurants Owners Association (BROA), enforcement guideline of Tobacco Control law for National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), tobacco control guideline for Local Government Division (LGD) under Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

DAM also conducted a series of capacity building training on implementation of Tobacco control Law with different sectors and workshops with police on enforcement guideline.

Since 1990, DAM organizing musical concerts, open exhibition, road show, materials distribution, school/college-based program for protecting people including youth from tobacco harms.

DAM conducted a survey titled “Big Tobacco Tiny Target” to unveil TI tactics targeting students and youth. DAM also conducted research on compliance of Tobacco Control law at restaurants and bus (public transport).