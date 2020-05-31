Chinese media use race clashes to criticise US over Hong Kong

BEIJING, May 31, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Chinese state media took aim at

the US government over the weekend as many American cities were

gripped by raging protests and clashes, comparing the unrest with the

pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Beijing has long been infuriated by criticism from Western

capitals, especially Washington, over its handling of the

pro-democracy protests that shook Hong Kong last year.

And as unrest erupted across the United States over racial

inequality and police brutality after the death during arrest of an

unarmed black man, Chinese government spokespeople and official media

launched broadsides against American authorities.

Chinese media also circulated video clips suggesting Hong Kong

police were “restrained” in comparison to actions seen in the US.

“US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once called the violent protests in

Hong Kong ‘a beautiful sight to behold.’… US politicians now can

enjoy this sight from their own windows,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of

nationalist tabloid Global Times, wrote Saturday.

It was “as if the radical rioters in Hong Kong somehow snuck into

the US and created a mess like they did last year”, he added.

China has insisted that “foreign forces” are to blame for the

turmoil in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protesters — described by

Beijing as rioters — have marched in the millions since June last

year and often clashed with the police.

Beijing sparked outrage and concern earlier this month with a plan

to impose a law on Hong Kong that it said was needed to protect

national security and curb “terrorism”, but was condemned by

pro-democracy activists and Western nations as another attempt to chip

away at the city’s unique freedoms.

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would strip

Hong Kong of its special privileges, a commentary published Sunday in

China Daily — a mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party — said US

politicians dreamed of “victimising” China.

“Better give up that dream and come back to reality,” it said.

“Violence is spreading across the US… US politicians should do

their jobs and help solve problems in the US, instead of trying to

create new problems and troubles in other countries.”

– Lack of transparency –

The back-and-forth over Hong Kong has exacerbated US-China

tensions, which were already high over a number of issues — including

trade and the coronavirus pandemic, over which Trump has accused

Beijing of a lack of transparency.

As violence broke out in the US over the weekend, Chinese foreign

ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also took aim at Washington.

“I can’t breathe,” she said on Twitter, with a screenshot of a

tweet by US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus that had

criticised the Chinese government over its Hong Kong policy.

Hua was quoting the words George Floyd was heard saying repeatedly

before his death — after a police officer knelt on his neck for

nearly nine minutes — which sparked the current unrest in the United

States.

Over the weekend, Chinese media also circulated video clips of the

US violence, accompanied by the hashtag “How restrained are the Hong

Kong police” on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

One clip posted by the People’s Daily on Sunday compared the recent

on-screen arrest of CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, who was covering

the unrest in the US city of Minneapolis last Friday, with scenes of

Hong Kong police appearing to back away from media personnel in the

city last year.

The accompanying caption said “reporters used their professional

identities to obstruct law enforcement”.

Police in Hong Kong have been accused by rights groups of using

excessive force during pro-democracy protests last year.