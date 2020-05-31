Rajshahi Board secures top position with 90.37 pc pass

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi Education Board has secured the top
position among 11 education boards with 90.37 percent pass rate in the SSC
and equivalent examinations this year, according to the results published
here today.
The pass rate of Dhaka Board is 82.34 percent, while it is 85.22 percent in
Cumilla Board, 79.70 percent in Barishal Board, 87.31 percent in Jashore
Board, 82.73 percent in Dinajpur Board, 84.75 percent in Chattogram Board,
78.79 percent in Sylhet Board, 80.13 percent in Mymensingh Board, 82.51
percent in Madrasah Board and 72.70 percent in Technical Education Board.