COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 874

RAJSHAHI, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of record number of 68 new

more cases in four districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19

infected patients in Rajshahi division now stands at 874, said a COVID-19

quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

Of the total newly confirmed cases, 29 were detected in Bogura district

only, taking its total number of reported cases to 322, the ever highest

number in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of

Health.

He also said a significant number of 15 new cases have also tested positive

for the virus in Joypurhat followed by 13 in Naogaon.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the

infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home

isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with

COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in

home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Of the total infected patients, 208 have, so far, recovered from the deadly

disease with six fatalities in the division till this morning.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-

19 cases now stood at 51 in Rajshahi, 54 in Chapainawabganj, 132 in Naogaon,

55 in Natore, 187 in Joypurhat, 322 in Bogura, 38 in Sirajgonj and 35 in Pabna

districts.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far,

been brought under necessary treatment while 476 others are being monitored in

isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and

another 308 were released in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 350 more people have been sent to home and

institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of

bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 668 others were

released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8

am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and

institutional ones stood at 6,143 at present. A total of 38,239 people had, so

far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community

transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 32,096 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance

certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the

division.

Among the new quarantined people, five have been kept under home

hibernation in Rajshahi, 10 in Chapainawabganj, 149 in Naogaon, one in Natore,

122 in Joypurhat and 73 in Pabna districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given

to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as

these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community

transmission of the virus.