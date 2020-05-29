52 more detected as COVID-19 positive in M’singh

Mymensingh, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 52 more patients were detected as Coronavirus positive after testing 254 suspected samples in Mymensingh division in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,373 samples have been tested till today so far, said Director Health Mymensingh Dr Abul Kasem.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases is 959. Of the patients, 457 are from Mymensingh, 215 from Netrakona, 203 from Jamalpur and 84 from Sherpur districts.

Besides, a total of 394 patients have recovered from coronavirus and 544 patients are undergoing treatment at different government hospitals in the division.

Thirteen people died of coronavirus in the division, he added.