AL election steering committee member Ishaq Bhuiyan passes away

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – M Ishaq Bhuiyan, a member of Awami League’s

election steering committee and commander of the Mujib Bahini during the

Liberation War, passed away at a hospital in the city on Wednesday night.

He was 75, said a press release signed by the party’s office secretary

Barrister Biplob Barua here today.

M Ishaq Bhuiyan left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and a host of

relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Awami League General Secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister

Obaidul Quader has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of M

Ishaq Bhuiyan.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul

and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.