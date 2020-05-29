Two students drowned in Birganj

RANGPUR, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – Two students died as they drowned in
the river Atrai in Jharbari-Joyganj Kheyaghat area under Birganj
upazila of Dinajpur district today.
“The victims were Rayeem Islam, 16, and Sourav Islam, 18, of
village Goreya Sarkerpara in nearby Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon
district,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birganj police station Abdul
Matin said.
Rayeem was a student of class ten at Thakurgaon Zila School while
Sourav was a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination candidate
this year from Goreya Degree College in Thakurgaon district.
Both of them went missing while they were taking bathe in the river
at 1:30 pm along with another friend who managed to swim ashore.
Local villagers rescued the body of Sourav from the river after
half an hour of the tragic incident.
“Later, divers from Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station
rushed to the stop and rescued the body of Rayeem at 4:30 pm,” the OC
said.
The bodies were handed over to their relatives.