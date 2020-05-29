Two students drowned in Birganj

RANGPUR, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – Two students died as they drowned in

the river Atrai in Jharbari-Joyganj Kheyaghat area under Birganj

upazila of Dinajpur district today.

“The victims were Rayeem Islam, 16, and Sourav Islam, 18, of

village Goreya Sarkerpara in nearby Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon

district,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birganj police station Abdul

Matin said.

Rayeem was a student of class ten at Thakurgaon Zila School while

Sourav was a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination candidate

this year from Goreya Degree College in Thakurgaon district.

Both of them went missing while they were taking bathe in the river

at 1:30 pm along with another friend who managed to swim ashore.

Local villagers rescued the body of Sourav from the river after

half an hour of the tragic incident.

“Later, divers from Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station

rushed to the stop and rescued the body of Rayeem at 4:30 pm,” the OC

said.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives.