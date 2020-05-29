Deal signed for ensuring physical protection of Rooppur nuke power plant

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – An agreement was signed today among the Nuclear
Security and Physical Protection System Cell (NSPC), Bangladesh Army and
Russian PPS Company JSC Eleron to ensure physical protection of the Rooppur
Nuclear Power Plant.
The agreement was signed through teleconferencing at Army Multipurpose
Hall at Dhaka Cantonment today under the Engineering Procurement and
Construction (EPC) Contract Agreement, said a press release of the ISPR.
Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt General Shafiqur Rahman,
Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology and other high
officials were present at the contract signing ceremony.
The value of the EPC contract is $287.49 million or Taka 2,423.60 crore.
The government had entrusted the Bangladesh Army with framing plan and
implementing the Physical Protection System (PPS) for the Rooppur Nuclear
Power Plant. The construction operations of the Physical Protection System
for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would be implemented by the Russian
Federation’s specialized PPS company JSC Eleron as per the signed protocol
under the Inter Governmental Agreement signed between Bangladesh and Russia.