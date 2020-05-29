Deal signed for ensuring physical protection of Rooppur nuke power plant

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – An agreement was signed today among the Nuclear

Security and Physical Protection System Cell (NSPC), Bangladesh Army and

Russian PPS Company JSC Eleron to ensure physical protection of the Rooppur

Nuclear Power Plant.

The agreement was signed through teleconferencing at Army Multipurpose

Hall at Dhaka Cantonment today under the Engineering Procurement and

Construction (EPC) Contract Agreement, said a press release of the ISPR.

Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt General Shafiqur Rahman,

Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology and other high

officials were present at the contract signing ceremony.

The value of the EPC contract is $287.49 million or Taka 2,423.60 crore.

The government had entrusted the Bangladesh Army with framing plan and

implementing the Physical Protection System (PPS) for the Rooppur Nuclear

Power Plant. The construction operations of the Physical Protection System

for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would be implemented by the Russian

Federation’s specialized PPS company JSC Eleron as per the signed protocol

under the Inter Governmental Agreement signed between Bangladesh and Russia.