SSC, equivalent exams results tomorrow

DHAKA, May 30, 2020 (BSS) – The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally publish the results through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban at 10 am on May 31, said an Education Ministry press release yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will reveal the detailed information of the results at 12 pm through a Facebook live programme on the day.

Relevant documents related to the results will be sent to the media outlets and reporters through e-mails and Facebook messenger while video footage will be sent for electronic media through Bangladesh Television (BTV), the release said.

The journalists have been requested not to go to the briefing spot considering the risk of COVID-19 infection, it added.

According to the Inter Education Board Coordination Subcommittee, students do not have to go to schools to know the results. They will be able to know the results through SMS from any telecom operator.

To get the results through SMS, the students will have to type SSC/Dakhil<space>board name (first three letter)<space>Exam Roll<Space>Year(2020) and send to 16222.

The students also can know their results from the websites of their respective education boards.

A total of 20, 47,779 students — 10, 24,363 male and 10, 23,416 female — took part in the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.

Of them, a total of 16,35,240