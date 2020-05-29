PM’s relief assistance resolves food crisis amid COVID-19: Khalid

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud

Chowdhury said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resolved the food crisis

created amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, by providing relief assistance

for more than two months.

“As she (the premier) has feelings for her people, she resolved the food

crisis by distributing relief for more than two months,” he said while

visiting various areas affected by the monsoon in Bochaganj of Dinajpur.

The state minister provided financial assistance to the affected families

there.

There is no food crisis in the country now, Khalid said, adding that the

premier also controlled coronavirus infection as much as possible despite

having limitations and for that reason, the situation in the country is not

worrying till now.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the people of

the country are currently living in peace, he added.

The state minister also visited the cyclone-hit areas of Ishania,

Nafanagar and the damaged Salbagan union of Bochaganj upazila and provided

financial assistance to the affected religious institutions there.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fakhrul Hasan, Upazila Awami League (AL)

General Secretary Afshar Ali, Municipal Mayor Abdus Sabur and local AL

leaders were present during his visit.