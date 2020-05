14 Afghan forces killed in ‘Taliban attacks’ after ceasefire ends

KABUL, May 28, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Fourteen members of the Afghan

security forces were killed in two separate attacks Thursday in the

first deadly assaults officials have blamed on the Taliban since the

end of a three-day ceasefire.

The short truce ended Tuesday but an overall lull in the country’s

grinding violence has largely held despite the latest attacks, raising

hopes the militants and Kabul could soon start much-delayed peace

talks.

Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint north of the capital in

Parwan province early on Thursday, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman

for the provincial governor.

“The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” Shahkar told AFP,

saying seven members of the Afghan forces died.

District police chief Hussain Shah said Taliban fighters set fire to

the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel. Two more were

shot dead.

In the western city of Farah, Taliban gunmen mounted an attack on a

police post, killing seven policemen, provincial police spokesman

Mohibullah Mohib told AFP.

“Eight Taliban fighters were also killed in the clash that lasted

for half-an-hour,” he said, adding four policemen survived the attack.

The Taliban have so far not commented on the incident.

Thursday’s attacks are the first such assaults Afghan officials have

blamed on the Taliban since the end of the surprise ceasefire offered

by the militants over the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Afghan security forces, however, carried out air strikes in the

south on Wednesday that police said had killed 18 “militants”.

According to Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission,

civilian casualties fell by 80 percent during the ceasefire.

– ‘Unofficial ceasefire’ –

Kabul-based political analyst Sayed Nasir Musawi said he expected

the insurgents to reduce attacks, without officially extending the

ceasefire.

“Unofficially this ceasefire will continue and we will have a

meaningful reduction in violence,” Musawi said.

He added that the truce offer from the Taliban was a signal to the

Afghan government and the United States that they were ready to start

peace talks.

Afghan authorities have responded to the ceasefire by pushing

forward with an agreed prisoner exchange, releasing some 1,000 Taliban

prisoners this week, with plans to release more in the coming days.

As part of the ongoing swap, the militants on Thursday released 80

Afghan policemen and soldiers they’d been holding captive, Taliban

spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

A Taliban delegation was in Kabul on Thursday to further discuss the

prisoner swap with government officials, National Security Council

spokesman Javid Faisal told AFP.

The exchange is part of a US-Taliban deal signed in February, which

excluded the Afghan government.

Kabul had already freed about 1,000 Taliban inmates before the

ceasefire, while the insurgents had previously released about 300

government captives.

The Afghan government has repeatedly called for extending the truce

and launching peace talks.

The future of talks “depends on the Taliban’s next move”, Faisal

told AFP this week.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it a priority to

end America’s longest war, and in a bid to pull out foreign forces US

officials have been pushing the Taliban and government leaders to hold

peace talks.