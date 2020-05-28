International Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – The International Day of United Nations

Peacekeepers will be observed in the country like in other countries tomorrow

in a befitting manner.

The International Day for UN Peacekeepers is being observed on May 29 every

year across the world aiming to underscore the importance of maintaining

global peace, pay tribute to those involved in the peacekeeping missions and

honour the UN peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in establishing global

peace.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security

Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR1325), the

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2020 is going to be observed

with the theme “Women in Peacekeeping – A Key to Peace”, according to the UN

sources.

Women peacekeepers are essential for promoting sustainable peace and help

in improving overall peacekeeping performance, the sources said.

Marking the day, different national dailies will publish special

supplements and articles tomorrow highlighting the importance of the day as

the government suspended elaborate programme this year in view of the

outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Besides, different television channels and radio stations, including

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, will air special programmes,

including documentaries and talk-shows, on different activities of Bangladesh

in the UN peacekeeping missions.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday

issued separate messages extending heartiest congratulations and

felicitations to all the peacekeeping members on the occasion of the

‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020’.

In his message, President M Abdul Hamid said “I welcome the initiative of

observing the ‘International Day of UN Peacekeepers- 2020’ in Bangladesh as

elsewhere of the world”.

He added: “On this auspicious occasion, I would like to convey my heartiest

congratulations and felicitations to all members of the UN peacekeepers

including Bangladesh. I pay my deep homage to the valiant members of UN

peacekeepers who made supreme sacrifices for upholding world peace”.

In pursuing the country’s diplomatic objectives, the government has been

consistent in upholding the principle of ‘Friendship to all, malice towards

none’ as enunciated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, the President said.

Bangladesh has emerged as a country of peace and communal harmony around

the world, he said, adding the peacekeepers of Bangladesh have been able to

attain credibility by dint of their highest standard of professionalism,

devotion and bravery since their first engagement to UN peacekeeping

operations in 1988.

“The outstanding contribution of our peacekeepers has upheld the image of

Bangladesh at international arena,” Hamid said, adding Bangladesh is one of

the largest troops contributing nations in UN peacekeeping missions.

“Utmost sincerity along with professionalism of our peacekeepers has been

playing a vital role in achieving the glory. I hope Bangladeshi peacekeepers,

performing their duties with honesty, devotion and professionalism, will be

able to continue this trend in establishing world peace, harmony and amity in

the days to come,” he added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said “I am happy to know that

the ‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020’ is being observed

in Bangladesh on 29 May as elsewhere in the world”.

“On this occasion, I proudly recall the impressive role of Bangladesh in

the UN peacekeeping operations, and extend my heartiest congratulations and

felicitations to all Bangladeshi peacekeeping members,” she added.

The premier recalled with profound respect those peacekeepers who have

sacrificed their lives for the world peace and made the country’s flag

brighter in the globe.

“I solemnly pray for the salvation of their departed souls and convey my

wholehearted sympathy to their bereaved family members,” the Prime Minister

said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh became the member of the United Nations on 17

September 1974.

On 25 September 1974, the Greatest Bangalee of all times, Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his historic speech in Bangla at

the UNGA expressed firm commitment of Bangladesh’s continued support to

establishing peace all over the world, she said.

Since then Bangladesh has been maintaining good relations with all friendly

and peace-loving countries in the world and taking part actively in all

programmes under the UN in promoting and protecting global peace, she

continued.

“Bangladesh today has become one of the largest troops contributing nations

in the UN peacekeeping missions. The unique contribution of our peacekeepers

in the UN missions and multinational forces has brightened the image of the

nation and made Bangladesh a dignified country in the world,” the premier

said.

At the same time, it played an important role in strengthening diplomatic

ties with the powerful nations of the world, she said, adding, moreover,

Bangladeshi peacekeepers have won the trust and confidence of the people

through restoring peace in war-ravaged countries with their high standard of

professionalism, efficiency and dedication.

The pride and dignity that Bangladesh has gained today as an actively

participating country in promoting peace around the world is the outcome of

outstanding professionalism, courage, bravery and skills or our peacekeepers,

Sheikh Hasina said.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I reiterate my

full support to the UN for the protection and promotion of world peace,” she

said, adding the government will continue its efforts to ensure that

Bangladeshi peacekeepers can respond to the call of the UN with more

confidence.

“I hope that the peacekeepers will establish Bangladesh as a powerful

peace-building country in the world through their expertise, professionalism

and dedication in the UN Peacekeeping operations and will further brighten

the country’s image in the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The President and Prime Minister wished the ‘International Day of United

Nations Peacekeepers-2020’ a grand success and well-being of all

peacekeepers.