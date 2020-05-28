International Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – The International Day of United Nations
Peacekeepers will be observed in the country like in other countries tomorrow
in a befitting manner.
The International Day for UN Peacekeepers is being observed on May 29 every
year across the world aiming to underscore the importance of maintaining
global peace, pay tribute to those involved in the peacekeeping missions and
honour the UN peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in establishing global
peace.
As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security
Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR1325), the
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2020 is going to be observed
with the theme “Women in Peacekeeping – A Key to Peace”, according to the UN
sources.
Women peacekeepers are essential for promoting sustainable peace and help
in improving overall peacekeeping performance, the sources said.
Marking the day, different national dailies will publish special
supplements and articles tomorrow highlighting the importance of the day as
the government suspended elaborate programme this year in view of the
outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
Besides, different television channels and radio stations, including
Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, will air special programmes,
including documentaries and talk-shows, on different activities of Bangladesh
in the UN peacekeeping missions.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday
issued separate messages extending heartiest congratulations and
felicitations to all the peacekeeping members on the occasion of the
‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020’.
In his message, President M Abdul Hamid said “I welcome the initiative of
observing the ‘International Day of UN Peacekeepers- 2020’ in Bangladesh as
elsewhere of the world”.
He added: “On this auspicious occasion, I would like to convey my heartiest
congratulations and felicitations to all members of the UN peacekeepers
including Bangladesh. I pay my deep homage to the valiant members of UN
peacekeepers who made supreme sacrifices for upholding world peace”.
In pursuing the country’s diplomatic objectives, the government has been
consistent in upholding the principle of ‘Friendship to all, malice towards
none’ as enunciated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman, the President said.
Bangladesh has emerged as a country of peace and communal harmony around
the world, he said, adding the peacekeepers of Bangladesh have been able to
attain credibility by dint of their highest standard of professionalism,
devotion and bravery since their first engagement to UN peacekeeping
operations in 1988.
“The outstanding contribution of our peacekeepers has upheld the image of
Bangladesh at international arena,” Hamid said, adding Bangladesh is one of
the largest troops contributing nations in UN peacekeeping missions.
“Utmost sincerity along with professionalism of our peacekeepers has been
playing a vital role in achieving the glory. I hope Bangladeshi peacekeepers,
performing their duties with honesty, devotion and professionalism, will be
able to continue this trend in establishing world peace, harmony and amity in
the days to come,” he added.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said “I am happy to know that
the ‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2020’ is being observed
in Bangladesh on 29 May as elsewhere in the world”.
“On this occasion, I proudly recall the impressive role of Bangladesh in
the UN peacekeeping operations, and extend my heartiest congratulations and
felicitations to all Bangladeshi peacekeeping members,” she added.
The premier recalled with profound respect those peacekeepers who have
sacrificed their lives for the world peace and made the country’s flag
brighter in the globe.
“I solemnly pray for the salvation of their departed souls and convey my
wholehearted sympathy to their bereaved family members,” the Prime Minister
said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh became the member of the United Nations on 17
September 1974.
On 25 September 1974, the Greatest Bangalee of all times, Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his historic speech in Bangla at
the UNGA expressed firm commitment of Bangladesh’s continued support to
establishing peace all over the world, she said.
Since then Bangladesh has been maintaining good relations with all friendly
and peace-loving countries in the world and taking part actively in all
programmes under the UN in promoting and protecting global peace, she
continued.
“Bangladesh today has become one of the largest troops contributing nations
in the UN peacekeeping missions. The unique contribution of our peacekeepers
in the UN missions and multinational forces has brightened the image of the
nation and made Bangladesh a dignified country in the world,” the premier
said.
At the same time, it played an important role in strengthening diplomatic
ties with the powerful nations of the world, she said, adding, moreover,
Bangladeshi peacekeepers have won the trust and confidence of the people
through restoring peace in war-ravaged countries with their high standard of
professionalism, efficiency and dedication.
The pride and dignity that Bangladesh has gained today as an actively
participating country in promoting peace around the world is the outcome of
outstanding professionalism, courage, bravery and skills or our peacekeepers,
Sheikh Hasina said.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I reiterate my
full support to the UN for the protection and promotion of world peace,” she
said, adding the government will continue its efforts to ensure that
Bangladeshi peacekeepers can respond to the call of the UN with more
confidence.
“I hope that the peacekeepers will establish Bangladesh as a powerful
peace-building country in the world through their expertise, professionalism
and dedication in the UN Peacekeeping operations and will further brighten
the country’s image in the world,” the Prime Minister said.
The President and Prime Minister wished the ‘International Day of United
Nations Peacekeepers-2020’ a grand success and well-being of all
peacekeepers.