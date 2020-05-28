Regular banking activities from Sunday

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all banks

to conduct normal banking activities from Sunday maintaining the social

distancing and health instructions.

“From Sunday, all branches of banks will remain open for transaction from

10am to 4pm, but will operate from 10am to 2:30pm in medium and high-risk

areas,” said a BB circular today.

In case of the medium and high-risk areas, branches of banks can remain

open till 4pm to complete official tasks.

As per the circular, bank branches or booths will remain open 24 hours and

seven days a week in port and customs house areas.

In case of limited public transport, respective banks will have to take

responsibility of transportation for their officers and staffs, while social

distancing must be ensured on the bank premises and offices.