Regular banking activities from Sunday

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all banks
to conduct normal banking activities from Sunday maintaining the social
distancing and health instructions.
“From Sunday, all branches of banks will remain open for transaction from
10am to 4pm, but will operate from 10am to 2:30pm in medium and high-risk
areas,” said a BB circular today.
In case of the medium and high-risk areas, branches of banks can remain
open till 4pm to complete official tasks.
As per the circular, bank branches or booths will remain open 24 hours and
seven days a week in port and customs house areas.
In case of limited public transport, respective banks will have to take
responsibility of transportation for their officers and staffs, while social
distancing must be ensured on the bank premises and offices.