40.66pc coronavirus patients recovered in Khulna division

KHULNA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Around 40.66 percent coronavirus (COVID-19)

patients were released after their recovery among a total of 455 infected

people in all ten districts of Khulna division till 12noon today.

“A total of 185 coronavirus patients recovered so far and the percentage

of recovery stands at 40.66 in the division,” Assistant Director (Health) of

Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther told BSS today.

Among the 185 recovered COVID-19 patients, 17 in Khulna, five in Bagerhat,

one in Satkhira, 66 in Jashore, 23 of Jhenaidah, 18 of Magura, two of Narail,

24 of Kustia, 24 of Chuadanga and five in Meherpur districts in Khulna

division, she added.

“We received 188 samples of suspected coronavirus patients at KMC in

Khulna and other samples in Jashore and Kustia laboratories in the last 24

hours and 15 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” she said.

The newly detected 15 COVID -19 patients include five in Khulna, four in

Satkhira, four in Kustia, one each in Magura and Meherpur districts.

She informed that the total number of infected persons rose to 455 after

testing their samples at the three regional COVID-19 laboratories till 12

noon today, since April 7.

Of the total 455 patients, 64 are in Khulna, 25 in Bagerhat, 40 in

Satkhira, 100 in Jashore, 47 in Jhenaidah, 21 in Magura, 22 in Narail, 39 in

Kustia, 85 in Chuadanga and 12 in Meherpur, she said.

At the same time, a total of eight fatalities were reported so far with

three in Khulna, two in Bagerhat, one each in Chuadanga, Narail and Meherpur

districts in Khulna division.

Among the total 455 coronavirus infected patients, 88 are undergoing

treatment at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 185

recovered patients and eight deaths while the rest of the patients are

remaining in isolation at their respective homes in the division.

“Since the beginning from March 10 last, a total of 35,657 people were put

in quarantine, and of them, 29,604 were released so far and 6,053 are

currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Khulna division,”

said Divisiona Director (Health) for Khulna Division Dr. Rasheda Sultana.

During the last 24 hours till 12noon today, 1,643 people were put in

quarantine at home or institutions and 246 others released from all ten

districts in the division.