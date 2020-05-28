215 more test COVID-19 positive in Ctg district

CHATTOGRAM, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 215 more people were tested

positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the three COVID-19 laboratories in

Chattogram district in last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed

cases to 2,200.

Of the newly infected 215 COVID-19 patients, 172 are the residents of

Chattogram city and the rest 33 are residents of different upazilas of the

district.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS that 38 new

COVID-19 patients were identified after testing 209samples at BITID,

Chattogram in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 36 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram

after testing 100 samples, the civil surgeon said, adding that 138 more new

COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Medical College Hospital

(CMCH) after testing 259 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, three residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as

COVID-19 positive after testing 34 samples at Cox’s Bazar Medical College

Hospital in last 24 hours.

So far, 73 people died in Chattogram district due to COVID-19 and 187

persons were released from the hospital after recovery, the sources added.